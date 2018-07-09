MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Bob’s ‘Meet Your MP For Coffee’ summer schedule

Advertisement

Bob’s Weekly Report

As your Member of Parliament, I always enjoy the opportunity to hear your thoughts and concerns. Last year I started what my staff and I call the “Meet Your MP For Coffee” tour. It’s a chance for me to meet with residents in a more informal setting, sample coffee from all around the region, and support some of our local businesses.

Because it was such a success last year, I’ve decided to do it all over again this summer. Already I’ve had coffee stops in Fort Nelson, Valemount and McBride. It’s been awesome to see some people that I haven’t seen in a while, as well as meet some of our newest residents.

One of the highlights for me so far has been meeting Isam Sharkiye, his wife Marwa and their three kids in Fort Nelson. They are a Syrian refugee family sponsored by members of the Fort Nelson community and Isam is an amazing copper artist who has started selling his artwork in the region. I was honoured to be able to accept one of his original pieces of a maple leaf on behalf of the Government of Canada.

I also always enjoy attending the Valemount Community BBQ and this year was no different. It is a great event where I’m able to catch up with many residents.

Another highlight was having the honour of meeting Retired U.S. Marine Corps Major John Miles in McBride who has moved to the village in his retirement.

I’m looking forward to more opportunities like these throughout the summer. One of my duties as your federal representative is to hear your opinions on federal issues and be your voice in the House of Commons. That is why I am holding these events. It’s an opportunity for me to find out more about what is important to you, your family, and our communities so that I can continue to advocate on your behalf in our nation’s capital.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of my summer coffee tour:

On July 24, I’ll be at the Pouce Coupe Senior’s Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and then in Dawson Creek at Hug a Mug’s from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On July 31, I’ll be in Prince George at the Hart Wheel Inn from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then in Mackenzie at Judy’s Family Restaurant from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On August 7, I’ll be in Tumbler Ridge at the Tumbler Ridge Community Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

On August 15, I’ll be in Fort St. John at the Canadian Grind from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and then in Taylor at the Lone Wolf Golf Club from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

And, on September 4, I’ll be in Chetwynd at the Crazy Beanz Bistro in the Chetwynd Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and in Hudson’s Hope at the Sportman’s Inn from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

So, if you’re going to be in the area and want to have a chat, please come on out and say hello. I hope to see you there!

Bob Zimmer

Member of Parliament

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

