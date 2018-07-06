NDIT accepting applications for grants to expand high-speed Internet in Northern B.C.

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northern Development Initiative Trust says it is now accepting applications from ISP’s and community organizations for grant funding to allow B.C. residents living in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities access to high-speed internet.

NDIT says that it began accepting applications for the Connecting British Columbia program, which is providing up to $16 million to improve rural and remote internet success, starting last Sunday. Successful applications could see last-mile projects receive up to a 50 percent contribution for eligible costs.

Funding will also be available for improving connectivity to entire regions of British Columbia, with applications for transport fibre projects being accepted starting September 1st.

“High costs are one of the main barriers to connecting communities,” said Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “This funding will support last-mile projects that will help close the gap between urban and rural areas, and allow B.C.’s smaller communities to better participate in the digital economy.”

NDIT says that submissions will be reviewed and assessed on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for the projects to be completed is March 31st, 2020.