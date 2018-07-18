New Fort St. John RCMP officers get radar training

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment were out in the community on Tuesday getting some training on traffic enforcement.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman said that several instructors from Prince George were in the Energetic City on Tuesday and were conducting a course to train some of the detachment’s new members in the use of traffic enforcement equipment.

Sgt. Tyreman said that the instructors were explaining to the members about the ins and outs of visually estimating vehicle speeds, which the members then double-check using radar guns.

He explained that a number of the detachments vehicles – both marked and unmarked – were set up in a number of areas around the city, including in school zones – which are currently not being enforced – give officers practice at identifying vehicles that would otherwise be breaking the law if schools were in session.

