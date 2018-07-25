New Totem Archery Club hosting Cash Shootout Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club will host their 3D Redding Spot Cash Shoot this Saturday.

Competitors will shoot two arrows at 25 different targets trying to achieve the highest score possible. A spot is worth 11 points, eight rings are worth ten points and bodies are worth eight points.

The event will see a number of competitive and non-competitive divisions competing to be the top archers. Towards the end of the event, there will be a cash shootout which includes the top five archers in each division.

Registration for the event starts at 8:00 in the morning while the competition doesn’t begin until 9:00 a.m. Residents must sign up on the morning of the competition.

Registration fees for the event are $50 for non-competitive adults and $20 for non-competitive juniors. Competitive fees will be an additional $20 dollars with all the money going into the cash pot. Competitors will be shooting for over $1,800 with the top three finishers in each division receiving the cash.

Once the cash shootout concludes there will be a $3,500 cash raffle, so residents who don’t win the shootout could still go home with a full wallet.

