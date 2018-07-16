New Totem Archery Club hosting Cash shootout

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club will host their 3D Redding Spot Cash Shoot on July 28th.

The event will see competitors shoot two arrows at 25 different targets trying to achieve the highest score possible. A spot is worth 11 points, eight rings are worth ten points and bodies are worth eight points.

Competitors will be shooting for over $1,800 with the top three finishers receiving the cash.

Divisions at the event include competitive and non-competitive. Only participants in the competitive division will have the chance to qualify for the shootout to win cash. The shootout will feature the top five archers in each competitive division.

Registration for the event starts at 8:00 in the morning while the competition doesn’t begin until 9:00 a.m. Registration can be done in person on the morning of the competition. The cash shootout will commence after the Saturday’s rounds.

Registration fees for the event are $50 for non-competitive adults and $20 for non-competitive juniors. The competitive fee will be an additional $20 with that money going into the pot.

Once the cash shootout concludes there will be a $3,500 cash raffle, so residents who don’t win the shootout could still go home with a full wallet.

