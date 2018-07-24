Norman Yahey Memorial Rodeo happening this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Norman Yahey Memorial Rodeo is happening this weekend at the Blueberry First Nations Rodeo Grounds.

The rodeo will see athletes compete in 15 different events. Major events include saddle bronc, bull riding, bareback, ladies barrels, ladies breakaway, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and more. The rodeo will also have junior and peewee events.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. while admission is $5 for the day. Following the 8:00 p.m. bull riding on the 29th there will be a dance that runs from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Adults looking to compete in the rodeo will have to pay an entrance fee of $50 while peewee and junior entree fees are between $10 and $40. Entries must be paid fully in cash.

Advertisement

For more information on competing in the rodeo contact Rhoda Petal at (250)267-5550.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories