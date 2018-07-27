North East BC Resource Municipalities Coalition announces new executive director, member and rebranding

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North East BC Resource Municipalities Coalition has announced several big changes that have occurred in the last month.

The Coalition announced today that Mike Whalley has been brought on board as the organization’s new executive director.

Whalley served as the managing director of the North Peace Regional Airport from 2014 to November of last year, when he announced his resignation. He had been with the Airport since 2007.

In February, the Coalition announced that it had released former executive director Colin Griffith, who had been with the organization since its inception. The Coalition said in a release that it felt the organization needs to be headed in a new direction as the reason it decided to terminate Griffith.

Whalley said in a release that he is looking forward to working towards a sustainable future for resource municipalities.

The Coalition also announced that the District of Mackenzie has become the newest member municipality.

“Being a part of the Resource Municipalities Coalition gives smaller communities like Mackenzie a far greater voice when trying to resolve issues of concerns,” said Mackenzie Mayor Pat Crook in a statement.

In the wake of Mackenzie’s addition to its membership and the hiring of Whalley as executive director, the organization says that it is dropping the geographic “North East BC” part of its moniker, and has decided to rebrand as simply the Resource Municipalities Coalition.

The Coalition said that the new brand will reflect a broader image of the organization, which it says will continue to provide a unified voice for member municipalities, business and communities on responsible resource development, ensuring that resource municipalities, business and communities are involved and engaged in resource development decisions that impact them directly or indirectly.

“The conversations we have had with colleagues across BC and Canada reflected our need to expand the conversation with other resource municipalities,” said Fort St John Mayor Lori Ackerman. “So rebranding, bringing Mr. Whalley on the team, and welcoming the District of Mackenzie to the Coalition is clearly the right move in our efforts to ensure that resource municipalities, businesses and rural communities are involved and engaged in resource development decisions that impact them directly or indirectly.”

“The Coalition of Resource Municipalities continues to evolve in an effort to enhance our communities and make them great places to live,” added Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser. “It is my great pleasure to welcome the town of Mackenzie; our newest community member. I also want to welcome Mike Whalley as he accepts the position of Executive Director. We all believe the name change will appeal to other resource municipalities who may be experiencing the same opportunities and challenges as we have in Northeastern B.C.”

