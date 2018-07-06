North Peace 4-H District hosting annual Achievement Day Shows

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace 4-H District will be holding their annual Achievement Day Show and Sale today and Saturday at the North Peace Fair Grounds.

During Achievement Days 4-H members aged 9-21 compete in a variety of beef, swine, lamb, Cloverbud, horse, photography and dog classes showcasing their animal husbandry skills as well as the quality of their animal projects.

Once the Saturday show concludes, market steers, pigs, and lambs that have been hand-fed are sold for auction.

The schedule for the Achievement Day shows are shown below:

Friday:

Swine Show: 9:00 a.m.

Horse show: 9:00 a.m. (Trial class, demonstrations and cowboy challenge).

Sheep show: 10:00 a.m.

Dog obedience show: 1:00 p.m.

Beef show: 2:00 p.m. (Grooming and showmanship classes).

Dog Agility Show: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Horse Show: 9:00 a.m. (Showmanship and equitation).

Beef show: 9:30 a.m. (Conformation Classes).

Awards presentation: 3:00 p.m.

Sale of swine, beef and sheep: 5:00 p.m.

For more information on the Achievement Day Shows click here.