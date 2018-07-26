North Peace athletes gear up for Canadian High School Rodeo Finals

Advertisement

MERRIT, B.C. – North Peace athletes are gearing up for the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals this weekend in Merrit.

The rodeo will see junior and senior high school athletes from all over the country travel to Merrit for three days of rodeo action. Close to 30 athletes from the North Peace will be competing at the event.

Fallyn Mills will compete in the most events for the high school seniors as shes in seven events. Tyler Pederson is in five events in the junior high school division.

Events North Peace Athletes are competing in are shown below:

Senior High School Athletes:

Fallyn Mills: Barrel Racing, Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Girls Cutting, Breakaway Roping and Reined Cow Horse.

Brooke Swaffield: Goat Tying, Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Girls Cutting and Breakaway Roping.

Denton Spiers: Bull Riding.

Megan Smith: Barrel Racing.

Wade Roberts: Steer Wrestling and Team Roping.

Tyrel Roberts: Tie-Down Roping, Saddle Bronc, and Team Roping.

Tommi-Sue Little: Goat Tying.

Derek Hadland: Tie-Down Roping.

Ben Jackson: Steer Wrestling.

Aspen Wollen: Barrel Racing.

Kolton Johnson: Tie-Down Roping and Team Roping.

Madalyn Fraser: Reined Cow Horse and Girls Cutting.

Wyatte Copeland: Reined Cow Horse.

Zane Jones: Saddle Bronc and Steer Wrestling.

Hannah Pederson: Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying and Pole Bending.

Junior High School Athletes:

Tyler Pederson: Tie-Down Roping, Ribbon Roping, Team Roping, Goat Tying and Chute Dogging.

Kali Clare-Atkings: Barrel Racing and Team Roping.

Rylie Bondaroff: Team Roping, Breakaway Roping, Ribbon Roping and Goat Tying.

Wyatt Bondaroff: Chute Dogging, Ribbon Roping, Goat Tying and Breakaway Roping.

Korbin Mills: Ribbon Roping, Team Roping, Breakaway Roping and Goat Tying.

Twiggy Esau: Breakaway Roping, Goat Tying and Pole Bending.

Danny Jones: Ribbon Roping.

Milanna Jones: Breakaway Roping and Goat Tying.

Jesse Jones: Chute Dogging, Goat Tying and Team Roping.

Carson Gunderson: Goat Tying, Chute Dogging and Team Roping.

Fallon Jones: Team Roping.

Rachel Moat: Pole Bending and Goat Tying.

Daylyn Carlson: Pole Bending.

Cashlyn Callison: Team Roping.

