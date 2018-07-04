North Peace Athletes return from National Jr. High School Rodeo

Advertisement

HURON, SD – The National Jr. High School Rodeo Finals were held in Huron, South Dakota this past week.

The event saw over 1,100 junior high school athletes competing in 14 different types of events.

The B.C. North Region was well represented at the competition as they brought down six athletes. The athletes mentioned were Kali-Clare Atkings, Tyler Pederson, Rylie Bondaroff, Twiggy Esau, Rachel Moat, and Fallon Jones.

Atkings managed to put together the best finish for the north as she came 52nd out of 177 athletes in the barrel racing. Tyler Pederson and Rylie Bondaroff competed in the ribbon roping together where they would come 77th out of 117 competing. In chute dogging, Pederson came 79th out of 128 competitors, while Esau came 56th out of 172 in pole bending.

B.C. High School Rodeo Association Treasurer Lynn Peck explained that the athletes were under lots of pressure as they were competing at one of the largest rodeos in North America.

“It’s a big rodeo and a big event so they’re under a lot of pressure,” said Peck. “I’ve seen them do better because they have tons of potential.”

Up next for the BCHRA is the National High School Rodeo Final in Rock Falls, Wyoming starting July 15th.