North Peace athletes shine at the 2018 Summer Games

Advertisement

COWICHAN, B.C. – A plethora of North Peace residents represented Zone 8 at the B.C. Summer Games in Cowichan last week.

Over 2,300 athletes competed in 18 sports during the games. The Cariboo-North East competed hard and came away with 34 total medals.

Results for North and South Peace athletes are shown below:

Fort St. John athletes:

Kane Schreiner: 6th place boys 4 by 100m relay, 20th place boys 100m, 5th place boys 800m.

Harrison Sewell: 8th place boys soccer.

Liam McGarvey: 8th place boys soccer.

Sam Hafner: 8th place boys soccer.

Lee West: 8th place boys soccer.

Mykenzie Beech: 5th place girls soccer.

Isabella Ziebart: 5th place girls soccer.

 Elanor Copes: 6th place girls 4 by 100m relay, 11th place girls long jump, 14th place girls 300m, 20th girls 200m.

Owen Lang: 2nd place boys 4 by 50m relay, 6th place boys 100m butterfly, 7th place boys 200m butterfly, 10th place boys 100m freestyle, 14th place boys 200m breaststroke.

Tytan Carson: 2nd place boys 100m freestyle, 2nd place boys 4 by 50m relay, 4th place boys 200m individual medley, 5th place boys 50m freestyle, 5th place boys 100m breaststroke, 5th place boys 200m freestyle, 14th place boys 200m breaststroke, 12th place boys 1500m freestyle.

Laci Jackson: 1st place girls volleyball.

Dominic Amler: 18th place boys 200m breaststroke, 28th place boys 100m freestyle, 22nd place boys 100m backstroke.

Dawson Creek Athletes:

Julia Evans: 1st place girls volleyball.

Gabby Capella: 1st place girls volleyball.

Jessica Rude: 4th place girls 1500m race walk, 17th place girls 300m, 19th place girls 100m.

Bailey Shoemaker: 6th place girls 4 by 100m relay, 10th place girls 80m hurdles, 11th place girls javelin.

Karington Schwertner: 8th place girls rugby.

Hailey Mckechnie: 8th place girls rugby.

Alicia Sorken: 8th place girls rugby.

Related Stories