North Peace Leisure Pool hosting fundraiser for the BCSPCA this Wednesday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Leisure Pool will be hosting a fundraiser for the BCSPCA this Wednesday.

The event runs from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and gives residents the opportunity to swim at the pool for just a donation.

The SPCA released a list of items needed the most through donation. The list is shown below:

Canned Dog Food.

Canned Cat Food.

Specialty Food (gastro, critical care, urinary care).

Squeaky Dog Toys.

Cat Wand Toys. (Can be found at Dollar Stores).

Cat Litter Scoops.

Clay/Clumping Cat Litter.

Paper Towel (Lots of it).

Dish Soap.

8.5×11 Printer Paper.

Thermal Cash Register Rolls (Two 1/4 inch wide x 75 feet).

Air Fresheners.

Toilet Bowl Cleaner.

Residents are also welcome to donate cash if they don’t have listed items. The event is part of the North Peace Leisure Pool’s Pet Week which is dedicated to all our furry and scaly friends.

If residents are unable to make the fundraiser they are welcome to drop off donations to the BCSPCA’s North Peace Branch at any time.

Related Stories