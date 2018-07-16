North Peace Leisure Pool hosting Mini Pet Fair

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dogs have always been considered “man’s best friend”, so why not treat them as such and bring them to the Mini Pet Fair this Thursday.

The Mini Pet Fair will see residents bring their furry friends to the North Peace Leisure Pool between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. for an evening of fun. All different kinds of pets are welcome to join the festivities.

“All pets are welcome to come, the only restriction is they have to be on a leash,” said Recreation Programmer for the City Charity Nelson. “If the Iguana can come with a harness and a leash he can come.”

The Mini Pet Fair aims to teach residents important skills that could help save their pet, including CPR and first aid. The event is also about fun as it will feature a lifejacket fitting and photo booth.

The entire event is free of charge and will feature the 4H club bringing their dogs for an agility demonstration.

Pets must be on a leash at all times during the event. A By-law person will be on hand to give out free pet swag and answer questions.

The event is a part of the North Peace Leisure Pool’s Pet Week which takes place from July 15th to the 21st.

