North Peace SPCA reducing cat adoption fees by 50 percent

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC SPCA’s North Peace Branch in Fort St. John is hoping to find as many good homes as possible for cats this month by offering an intriguing promotion.

As of July 10th, all cat adoption fees at the North Peace SPCA will be for half the original cost. In a release the SPCA said that the promotion will be running until the end of July.

“We have so many cats and kittens in our care right now and we’d like to find them loving homes,” said North Peace SPCA manager Candace Buchamer. “We’re hoping this promotion will encourage anyone who has been considering cat adoption to take the next step and make it a reality.”

Residents looking to adopt a furry friend can do so by visiting the North Peace SPCA at 9311 81st Avenue. All “Purr-fect” adoptable companions can be found here.

For more information contact the North Peace SPCA at (250) 785-7722.

