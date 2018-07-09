Northeast B.C. Predators Female Hockey hosting camp in late August

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey team has opened registration for its upcoming training camp for the 2018-2019 hockey season.

The Predators will be hosting the camp for players trying out for the Peewee, Bantam, and Midget teams August 25th and 26th. The deadline to register for the camp is August 5th.

The Predators say that this year, both the Bantam and Midget teams will be playing full-time, after two seasons playing as tournament teams. Officials say that the full season schedule will be finalized in the near future, and will include regular season games, practices, and tournament dates.

The cost for prospective players to attend the camp is $75 for Peewees, and $100 for Bantam and Midget players, and includes the cost of ice times and practice jerseys.

For more information, contact the Predators via email: predatorsfemalehockey@gmail.com.

Related Stories