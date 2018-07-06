Northeast B.C. unemployment rate dropped nearly one percent in June

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. last month fell for the first time after four straight months of increases.

According to data released by Stats Canada on Friday, the unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. dropped from 7.9 percent in May to 7.0 percent in June. The number of full-time jobs increased from 31,000 to 31,900, while the region also saw an estimated 200 more part-time jobs. The labour force in Northeast B.C. also increased last month, from 41,800 to 42,700.

The rate of employment in the region increased by over two percent, from 68.5 to 70.6 percent, making it the economic region with the highest rate of employment in B.C. Despite that, Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate was the second-highest of any region in B.C. for the second straight month.

The lowest rate of unemployment was recorded in the Lower Mainland where only 4.4 percent of the labour force was without work, while the next lowest rate on Vancouver Island was 4.9 percent. The highest unemployment rate in B.C last month was recorded in the North Coast-Nechako region, where 7.3 percent of the labour force lacked a job.

The unemployment rate across the province was steady at 4.9 percent, while the national unemployment rate dropped from 6.1 to 5.9 percent last month.