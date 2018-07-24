NorthEast B.C. Zone Bantam Hockey Team announces coaches

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NorthEast B.C. Zone Bantam Hockey Team announced the appointment of their head and assistant coach this week.

Ray Taggart will be the head coach for the team while Mike van Nostrand will join the squad as an assistant/trainer.

Taggart was born in the Peace Region and played minor hockey in Dawson Creek. From 2008 to 2011 he played with the NEBC and Yukon District Trackers. Taggart was the team’s captain when they won the 2011 NAMHL Championship. Taggart’s coaching career began with the trackers in 2015 when he was the club’s assistant coach.

van Nostrand played rep hockey in the Energetic City and was a referee in the Peace Region. He joined the Fort St. John Senior Flyers and won a Coy Cup Championship in 2016. van Nostrand also served as a trainer for the NEBC and Yukon District Tracker.

