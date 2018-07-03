Northern Lights Raceway hosting Roil Energy Bracket Nationals this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights Raceway will host the 2018 Roil Energy Bracket Nationals this weekend.

The event will see close to 100 cars competing in five rounds of races on both Saturday and Sunday. Classes drivers will race in include box, no box, pure street, bike/sled, and junior dragster. Participants will be competing for Iron Men, the signature trophy in drag racing.

“The Iron Mans are the holy grail of drag racing, so everybody wants to win one of those,” said Northern Lights Raceway President Robin Derose. “I’m expecting quite a few cars to come out if the weathers good.”

Admission for the event is $5 for the entire day and kids 10 and under get in free.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. Saturday while races start at 12:30 p.m.