Northern Rockies getting $10 million from Province for infrastructure

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The provincial government announced today that the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will be getting a $10 million infrastructure investment.

The Province says that this is the fourth year the region will be getting funds as part of its 20-year Infrastructure Development Contribution Agreement with the B.C. government.

The government says that the agreement funds critical infrastructure necessary to support economic development for people living in the Northern Rockies region, similar to the Peace River Agreement that was signed with communities in the Peace River Regional District.

Projects supported through this infrastructure funding include significant sewer and airport improvements, road and drainage works, and water and solid waste projects.

