Northern Strikers win once in Kelowna

KELOWNA, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U13 girls were in action this past weekend at the Kelowna Canada Day Tournament.
The team played a total of four games and wound up going 1-3 in the process.
Results from the games are shown below:
Game 1:
- FSJ vs West Kelowna: 3-1 win.
- Goals scored: Paige McPherson (1), Marti Kielo (1), Brynn Kielo (1).
- MVP: Brynn Kielo.
Game 2:
- FSJ vs Rutland: 3-1 loss.
- Goals scored: Brynn Kielo (1).
- MVP: Rylin Clement.
Game 3:
- FSJ vs Sting FC: 7-1 loss.
- Goals scored: Brynn Kielo (1).
- MVP: Rylin Clement.
Game 4:
- FSJ vs Fusion Academy: 7-1 loss.
- Goals scored: Rennie Laychuk (1).
- MVP: Rennie Laychuk.
