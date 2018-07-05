Northern Strikers win once in Kelowna

Advertisement

KELOWNA, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U13 girls were in action this past weekend at the Kelowna Canada Day Tournament.

The team played a total of four games and wound up going 1-3 in the process.

Results from the games are shown below:

Game 1:

Advertisement

FSJ vs West Kelowna: 3-1 win.

Goals scored: Paige McPherson (1), Marti Kielo (1), Brynn Kielo (1).

MVP: Brynn Kielo.

Game 2:

FSJ vs Rutland: 3-1 loss.

Goals scored: Brynn Kielo (1).

MVP: Rylin Clement.

Game 3:

Advertisement Advertisement

FSJ vs Sting FC: 7-1 loss.

Goals scored: Brynn Kielo (1).

MVP: Rylin Clement.

Game 4:

FSJ vs Fusion Academy: 7-1 loss.

Goals scored: Rennie Laychuk (1).

MVP: Rennie Laychuk.