Northern Strikers win once in Kelowna

By
John Luke Kieper
-
U13 Girls Northern Strikers at Canada Day tournament. Photo by Monica Kielo.
KELOWNA, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U13 girls were in action this past weekend at the Kelowna Canada Day Tournament.

The team played a total of four games and wound up going 1-3 in the process.

Results from the games are shown below:

Game 1: 

  • FSJ vs West Kelowna: 3-1 win.
  • Goals scored: Paige McPherson (1), Marti Kielo (1), Brynn Kielo (1).
  • MVP: Brynn Kielo.

Game 2: 

  • FSJ vs Rutland: 3-1 loss.
  • Goals scored: Brynn Kielo (1).
  • MVP: Rylin Clement.

Game 3: 

  • FSJ vs Sting FC: 7-1 loss.
  • Goals scored: Brynn Kielo (1).
  • MVP: Rylin Clement.

Game 4: 

  • FSJ vs Fusion Academy: 7-1 loss.
  • Goals scored: Rennie Laychuk (1).
  • MVP: Rennie Laychuk.
