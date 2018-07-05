NWJHL releases 2018-2019 schedule

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North West Junior Hockey League season may still be two months away, but that hasn’t stopped growing anticipation from the fans.

Late last week the NWJHL decided to please their fans by releasing their 2018-2019 schedule.

The Fort St. John Huskies will start their season with a road game against the North Peace Navigators, the team they beat four games to one to capture the league title last year. That game is set for September 22nd in Peace River.

The Huskies home opener isn’t until September 29th as they will do battle with the Beaverlodge Junior Blades.

Featured games this season include five against the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks who finished just six points behind the Huskies in last years regular season. Dawson Creek won the season series against Fort St. John last year three games to two.

The Full NWJHL schedule can be found here.

