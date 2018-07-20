OGC gives update on proposed Northeast B.C. oil and gas advisory group

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Officials with the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission gave an update to the Peace River Regional District Board last week about the formation of a proposed oil and gas advisory group in Northeast B.C.

In their presentation, OGC Commissioner and CEO Paul Jeakins and Deputy Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Dave Nikolejsin spoke to the PRRD Board about discussions the two had had since their last presentation to the Board in late May.

In their previous presentation, the pair outlined how residents in have expressed concerns about not being consulted by industry about development, especially in the Farmington area.

Nikolejsin said that after conversations with residents, the pair heard that increased engagement from oil and gas companies was most desired, while other aspects such as policies may also be looked at.

The entire presentation can be watched below.

