Oilmen’s Trapshoot fires off tonight

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Oilmen’s Trapshoot will come out guns a-blazing today at 4:00 p.m.

The event will see participants fire 150 shots in hopes of hitting as many targets as possible.

Over 65 residents working in the Petroleum Industry are expected to compete for a number of trophies and awards. There are 28 total trophies and competitors can win no more than two trophies each.

Awards can be won in the singles class, handicap, overall, and more.

The event starts today at 4:00 p.m. and resumes Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The entire competition will take place at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club.