One person airlifted after UTV accident near Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – Search and Rescue crews in Chetwynd had a busy start to the long weekend after a pair of side-by-side riders needed to be rescued east of Chetwynd.

Chetwynd Search and Rescue Manager Don Wheeler said that crews were called out to assist the BC Ambulance Service in rescuing a man and woman who had been ejected while riding in a UTV at around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. Wheeler said that the pair had been riding along a new pipeline right-of-way north of Sundance Lakes Regional Park, around 18 kilometres east of Chetwynd on Highway 97.

Wheeler explained that Search and Rescue crews were called to assist in rescuing the two, who were not reachable by paramedics. One person suffered serious injuries and needed to be airlifted via helicopter, while the other was transported via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, Wheeler said that their identities have not been released, and it’s also not clear what caused the two to be ejected from the side-by-side.