One week left to register for Tour of the Peace

TAYLOR, B.C. – Energetic City residents only have one more week to sign up for the Tour of the Peace Charity Bike Ride.

Tour of the Peace is a charity bike ride that aims to raise funds and awareness for children living with type-1 diabetes. The event teams up with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation every year in hopes of one day finding a cure.

The event includes a 150km bike ride as well as a family-friendly barbecue at the end of the race. The bike ride starts at Peace Island Park and follows highway 97 and 29 all the way to Hudson’s Hope. The race route is shown below:

Organizers realized that not every resident can finish a 150km bike ride, so this year they added a 75 km bike race, 10 km run, and a 5 km walk. Tour of the Peace is in its third year and has raised a grand total of $38,000 for the foundation.

To register for the Tour of the Peace visit their website. Registration ends July 23rd.

