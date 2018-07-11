Paddle for the Peace set for Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Valley Environment Association’s 13th Annual Paddle for the Peace is happening this Saturday.

Paddle for the Peace is an event which sees residents join together in celebration while boating down the Peace River.

The Paddle for the Peace begins at the Halfway River Bridge off Highway 29, approximately a half hour’s drive west of Fort St. John. The West Moberly First Nations will sponsor a pancake breakfast at the launch site between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m.

Following breakfast, presentations by keynote speakers will be delivered while canoes and safety boats are launched into the water. The paddle culminates at Bear Flat with a barbecue lunch hosted by the Prophet River First Nation.

Paddle for the Peace volunteer Danielle Layman hopes to see close to 200 boats in the water on the day of the event.

For more information on the event visit: www.PaddleforthePeace.ca, or the PVEA’s Facebook event page.

