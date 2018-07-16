Pam Hunter wins stroke play at Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Golf Tournament

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Lone Wolf Golf Club hosted their “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Golf Tournament on Saturday.

The tournament saw over 100 ladies participate in either stroke play or a two-person scramble.

Winners from the tournament are shown below:

Individual Accolades:

Advertisement

Closest to the Pin: Amanda Vega, Deanne Lawson and Nicole Wallace.

Longest Drive: Leslie Wagar and Carol Wolford.

Longest Putt: Mary Czerwinski, Patricia Sagert and Carol Wolford.

Stroke Play:

Championship Flight: Low Gross – Pam Hunter (91), Low Net -Dorothy Trask.

First Flight: Low Gross – Lori Stewart, Low Net – Patricia Sagert.

Scramble Play:

Advertisement Advertisement

Championship Flight: Jacqueline and Tonnie Trim (80).

First Flight: Jeannie Attridge & Helen Boyd.

Second Flight: Theresa Mucci-Rogers and Merilyn Spani.

Most Scrambled: Brandy Utz and Dawn Gray.

Up next for Lone Wolf is the Lone Wolf Classic Men’s Tournament July 21st and 22nd.

Related Stories