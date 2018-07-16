Pam Hunter wins stroke play at Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Golf Tournament

Advertisement
TAYLOR, B.C. – Lone Wolf Golf Club hosted their “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Golf Tournament on Saturday.
The tournament saw over 100 ladies participate in either stroke play or a two-person scramble.
Winners from the tournament are shown below:
Individual Accolades:
- Closest to the Pin: Amanda Vega, Deanne Lawson and Nicole Wallace.
- Longest Drive: Leslie Wagar and Carol Wolford.
- Longest Putt: Mary Czerwinski, Patricia Sagert and Carol Wolford.
Stroke Play:
- Championship Flight: Low Gross – Pam Hunter (91), Low Net -Dorothy Trask.
- First Flight: Low Gross – Lori Stewart, Low Net – Patricia Sagert.
Scramble Play:
- Championship Flight: Jacqueline and Tonnie Trim (80).
- First Flight: Jeannie Attridge & Helen Boyd.
- Second Flight: Theresa Mucci-Rogers and Merilyn Spani.
- Most Scrambled: Brandy Utz and Dawn Gray.
Up next for Lone Wolf is the Lone Wolf Classic Men’s Tournament July 21st and 22nd.
