Pam Hunter wins stroke play at Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Golf Tournament

John Luke Kieper
Pam Hunter contemplating a putt on #3. Photo by Lone Wolf Golf Club.
TAYLOR, B.C. – Lone Wolf Golf Club hosted their “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Golf Tournament on Saturday.

The tournament saw over 100 ladies participate in either stroke play or a two-person scramble.

Winners from the tournament are shown below:

Individual Accolades:

  • Closest to the Pin:  Amanda Vega, Deanne Lawson and Nicole Wallace.
  • Longest Drive:  Leslie Wagar and Carol Wolford.
  • Longest Putt:  Mary Czerwinski, Patricia Sagert and Carol Wolford.

Stroke Play: 

  • Championship Flight: Low Gross – Pam Hunter (91), Low Net -Dorothy Trask.
  • First Flight: Low Gross – Lori Stewart, Low Net – Patricia Sagert.

Scramble Play:

  • Championship Flight: Jacqueline and Tonnie Trim (80).
  • First Flight: Jeannie Attridge & Helen Boyd.
  • Second Flight: Theresa Mucci-Rogers and Merilyn Spani.
  • Most Scrambled: Brandy Utz and Dawn Gray.
Scramble Championship Winners, shooting 80 were the mother/daughter team of Tonnie & Jacqueline Trim. Photo by Lone Wolf Golf Club.

Up next for Lone Wolf is the Lone Wolf Classic Men’s Tournament July 21st and 22nd.

