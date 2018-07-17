Parker Andrews brings the Paper Airplane Guy to the Energetic City

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – John Collins and Joe Ayoob will attempt to break their world record for furthest flight of a paper airplane this Friday.

Collins and Ayoob decided to come to the Energetic City after Parker Andrews and his father called the world-renowned “Paper Airplane Guy” one month ago. Parker Andrews never imagined Collins would actually come to Fort St. John to attempt the feat but he has since arrived and the dream is alive.

School District 60, in partnership with the City of Fort St. John and Parker

Andrews will be hosting the event at the Pomeroy Sport Centre this Friday at 8:45 a.m.

“What a great example of a local student taking risks and the initiative to call John,” said Assistant Super Intendant for SD60 Stephen Petrucci. “The whole area of paper airplane design fits very well with our new ADST curriculum and we are working on having John Collins offer some student workshops this Fall.”

Residents and members of the media are also invited to attend a press conference at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on Wednesday to ask Collins as well as Andrews questions regarding the event.

