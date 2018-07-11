Passenger Transportation Board to fast-track applications for inter-city bus service due to Greyhound withdrawal

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Passenger Transportation Board of B.C. says it will fast-track applications from operators who want to serve parts of the province that will be left without commercial inter-city bus service after Greyhound Canada’s withdrawal from Western Canada this October.

On Monday, Greyhound announced that it will be pulling all service in Canada west of Sudbury, Ontario, and will only be operating in that province and Quebec. B.C. will only be served by Greyhound’s American counterpart on the Vancouver – Seattle route.

The Board said that Greyhound’s departure from B.C. will leave many areas of the province without inter-city bus service and access to essential services, such as work and education, and safe transportation.

To encourage other operators to fill the gap left by Greyhound’s exit, the board will:

Advertisement

* move inter-city bus applications to the front of the line, and give them priority status at each step in the process,

* streamline processing timelines for published applications, or

Advertisement Advertisement

* apply the urgent public-need process, where publication is not required, for applications on rural or remote corridors.

Private businesses that voluntarily withdraw services in the province must provide notice to the registrar of passenger transportation in the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and return plates and identifiers. This is an administrative process, and Passenger Transportation Board approval is not required.

Information about inter-city bus application requirements is posted on the Passenger Transportation Board website: http://www.ptboard.bc.ca/

Related Stories