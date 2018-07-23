Peace Island likely to reopen later this week

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Officials with the District of Taylor say that Peace Island will likely be reopening later this week after heavy rains caused groundskeepers at Peace Island Park to close the island as a precautionary measure.

The District’s Finance Director Mike McPhail said that groundskeepers evacuated campers that were camping on the island at Peace Island Park on Friday due to concerns that rising water levels could leave the campers stranded on the island.

McPhail explained that in the end, no one ended up getting stuck on the island, which remains closed until water levels in the Peace River begin to receive after last weekend’s low pressure system dropped anywhere from 60 to 140 mm of rain onto the Peace Region.

McPhail said that officials will likely be reopening the island at the Park sometime later this week.

