Peace Region had two reported UFO sightings in 2017

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Region was home to two reported UFO sightings in 2017.

Of the two sightings, one took place in Valleyview while the other was said to be in Grimshaw. The 2017 Canadian UFO Survey found that a total of 1,101 UFO sightings were reported all across Canada while B.C. alone had 128.

The Valleyview sighting was deemed probable with a witness even stating they saw a starlike stationary object waving side to side. That sighting was reported at 8:30 p.m. on October 5th, 2017.

Grimshaw’s sighting occurred on August 27th at around 1:10 a.m. The witness mentioned they saw a white UFO change its speed.

Prince George also had two reported sightings, the first was a reflective disc high in the sky with other translucent discs found on photos later. The second were two objects flying in the air during the winter.

The report mentioned that the majority of witnesses who reported UFO sightings were pilots, police officers and other individuals with reasonably good judgement.

“The reality is that UFO reports are the foundation of ufology and are the basis for belief in extraterrestrial visitation by ETH adherents,” the report read.

“In short, UFO report data does not prove that aliens are visiting Earth. In fact, if anything, the UFO report data show that most often, the average witness is misidentifying conventional objects or ordinary phenomena.”

A full list of 2017 UFO sightings can be found here.

