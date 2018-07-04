Peace River Motocross Association gearing up for Fort Nelson races

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Peace River Motocross Association is gearing up for races in Fort Nelson this weekend.

The event will see bikers race in 13 different classes to gain points in the Peace River Motocross standings.

Fort Nelson Motocross President Don Brown hopes to see anywhere from 100 to 200 riders competing at this year’s race.

Brown explained that if the weather remains good in Fort Nelson there should be no problems come race day. According to Brown, riders have said that the Fort Nelson track is one of the most user-friendly and best tracks in the Peace Region.

“Our saving grace is that our track is good. They say its probably first or second best in the whole PMA,” said Brown. “We try and give our Fort Nelson Hospitality with prizes that we give away, and the food is good.”

Admission for the races is $5 for adults, while seniors and children under six get in free.

Races start at 12:00 p.m. Saturday.