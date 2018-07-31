Pomeroy Sport Centre to begin installing ice

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Pomeroy Sport Centre will soon begin the process of putting the ice back in the arena.

Ice Maintenance will commence on August 3rd and finish on the 16th.

The City of Fort St. John Recreation explained in a post on Facebook that many machines will be operated at various times in the Pomeroy during the maintenance which could cause poor air quality.

Due to the poor air quality, the city is urging residents to use the walking track at their own risk.

The city apologized for any inconvenience this will cause residents.

