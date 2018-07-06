Pomeroy Sport Centre to host four days of wheelchair basketball

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Pomeroy Sport Centre will play host to wheelchair basketball for the next four Wednesdays.

Starting July 11th and ending on August 1st, the program will teach basic skills for the sport as well as give residents the chance to play in scrimmages. Wheelchair and able body residents are both welcome to attend the event.

Recreation Programmer for the city David Green explained that the idea of hosting wheelchair basketball games and practices came about to give wheelchair resident more activities in the city.

“Hopefully a lot of wheelchair users show, to just show that they’re just like any other individual, they want to play sports and they have the right to do so,” said Green.

The wheelchair basketball schedule is shown below:



July 18, 2018: 5

July 25, 2018: 5

August 1, 2018: 5

Standard drop-in rates for the Pomeroy apply.

