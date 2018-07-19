Power outage affecting customers south of the Alaska Highway

Advertisement

UPDATE: BC Hydro says that power has been restored.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A power outage has left nearly 200 customers south of the Alaska in Fort St. John in the dark this morning.

According to BC Hydro’s website, the outage occurred at around 8:20 a.m.

The outage is affecting 178 customers in an area east of Old Fort Rd., west of Alaska Rd., north of 85th Ave., and south of 97th Ave.

As of 8:33 a.m., BC Hydro says that crews have been assigned to deal with the outage, and the cause is currently under investigation.

At this point, there’s no word on when the outage will be restored.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.

