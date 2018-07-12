Power outage affecting over 200 customers near Baldonnel

Advertisement

UPDATE: BC Hydro says that power has been restored to all but less than five customers in the Baldonnel area after the outage this morning.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A power outage has left over 200 customers in the Baldonnel area in the dark this morning.

According to BC Hydro’s website, the outage started at around 5:45 Thursday morning, and is affecting 222 customers.

The area of the outage is located north of Johnson Road and east of Todd Road.

Hydro says that the outage was reportedly caused by a tree that had fallen across power lines.

Crews are reportedly on site working to restore power, which is expected to occur at around 9:00 a.m.

