Power outage between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting a large outage west of Dawson Creek. The power went out at approximately 9:40 p.m. and there is no estimate as to when power will be restored.

The outage is affecting approximately 1,200 customers south of the Braden Road between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

As of 9:55 p.m., a crew from B.C. Hydro has not been assigned to repair the outage.

For more updates on this outage and other small outages in the B.C. Peace, visit www.bchydro.com/outages.

