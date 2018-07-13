Province accepting comments on Fort Nelson Timber Supply Area discussion paper

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province says that it is accepting comments on a discussion paper that is part of a review of the Fort Nelson Timber Supply Area.

Public feedback on the discussion paper will be considered by the chief forester until Tuesday, September 11th, before a new allowable annual cut limit is set.

The government says that the discussion paper provides the results of the timber supply analysis, including a base-case harvest forecast. It describes the geography, natural resources and current forest management practices in the Fort Nelson Timber Supply Area.

The Fort Nelson Timber Supply Area covers nearly 9.9 million hectares in northeast B.C., with almost 706,000 hectares available for timber harvesting.

To download a copy of the discussion paper, visit the following Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Timber Supply Review & Allowable Annual Cut webpage: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/timber-supply-review-and-allowable-annual-cut/allowable-annual-cut-timber-supply-areas/fort-nelson-tsa

