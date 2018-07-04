Province announces funding to redevelop Dawson Creek Hospital

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix was in Dawson Creek Wednesday to announce funding to redevelop the Dawson Creek Hospital.

The redeveloped hospital will include a new inpatient building, bigger emergency department, modern operating rooms and more beds. Northern Health and Province are now working on the business plan and finalizing the details of the redevelopment. This will take 12 to 18 months. Once that has been completed, the project will go to construction in early 2021.

With support from the local community, Northern Health has identified the hospital for renewal, as a priority, since 2008. The Dawson Creek and District Hospital Master Program and Master Plan was completed in December 2013. Northern Health submitted a concept plan for a redeveloped hospital in September 2015, but it did not receive consideration for advancement in the capital planning process. Upon request of the government, Northern Health provided an updated plan in March 2018.

“I am proud to announce that the government has approved the concept plan to redevelop and expand the Dawson Creek and District Hospital. That means the project is a go and we are moving full steam ahead,” Dix said.

Advertisement

“This day has been a long, long, long time coming. Our government approved this project so patients can receive public health-care services in updated, state-of-the-art surroundings. The South Peace region, its patients and health-care workers deserves nothing less.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“We’re so pleased to receive this announcement from the Province of B.C. that commits to improvements to our facility, services and care of patients at Dawson Creek and District Hospital,” said Colleen Nyce, Northern Health board chair. “This project will support our pledge to take a person- and family-centred approach to everything we do in a modern and up-to-date setting.”

“The Peace River Regional Hospital District joins in celebrating that the much-needed improvements to Dawson Creek and District Hospital are moving forward,” said Brad Sperling, Peace River Regional Hospital District chair. “A redeveloped and expanded hospital in Dawson Creek will ensure that health-care services meet the needs of our residents well into the future. I would like thank the City of Dawson Creek and the PRRD board of directors for working together with the Province to see this much-needed project come to reality.”