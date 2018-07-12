PRRD launches public engagement to study replacing North Peace Leisure Pool

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has launched a public engagement campaign as part of a study looking at the replacement of the North Peace Leisure Pool.

The PRRD is conducting a feasibility study exploring ideas about where the facility could be located, and what spaces and features could be included within it. Communications Coordinator Fran Haughian said that the PRRD has launched the study looking into the pool’s replacement since that will likely need to be done sometime in the next ten years.

In an email, Haughian said that the Regional District will be working through the options to replace the pool in a phased approach. The current first phase involves gathering public and stakeholder input and ideas, considering options for the facility, developing and assessing high-level costs and concepts, which is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2019.

Haughian said that at this time, the cost of building a new pool is not known due to the range factors – such as the facility’s size and amenities – to consider.

The PRRD and the City of Fort St John are both partners in the pool’s operation, and the two parties have also partnered with the District of Taylor in this study to explore possibilities and options for the pool’s future.

The first round of public engagement is currently underway with in-person engagement and on the PRRD’s Engage page on its website, and will be wrapping up at the end of September. Haughian said that the results of the first round of engagement will be brought forward to the PRRD Board as well as the Councils of both Fort St. John and Taylor sometime between November 2018 and January 2019. Final recommendations will be to the public next spring.

A link to the PRRD’s North Peace Leisure Pool Replacement Study can be found here: https://prrd.bc.ca/engage/15020/north-peace-leisure-pool-replacement-study/

