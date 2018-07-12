PRRD to start upgrading Area B water stations

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District will be starting to upgrade water stations in Electoral Area ‘B’ this summer to allow the stations to provide potable water after residents voted last year in favour of upgrading the stations.

The PRRD says that construction on the water stations in Buick, Rose Prairie, and Feye Spring will run from mid-July to mid-September, while work at the stations in Prespatou and Goodlow will last from mid-September to mid-October.

At some point during the construction, the Regional District says that water will be shut off at the stations for a period of no longer than five days, but that advance notice will be provided when the shutdowns will occur so that area residents can top up their tanks and/or make arrangements to get water from an alternate site.

The Regional District added that it intends to have only one station down at a time during the construction windows.

Last June Area ‘B’ residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of having the Regional District provide potable water in Area B. Of the 1,010 votes cast in the referendum, 920 voted in favour of the proposal.

PRRD Area ‘B’ Director Karen Goodings explained that the provincial government would not allow the regional district to provide potable water services to residents unless they are granted permission by those residents in a referendum.

Goodings explained that the reason for the change in the rules stems from the tragedy in Walkerton, Ontario in 2000, when seven people died from consuming drinking water that was contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

