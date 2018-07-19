Rainfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace Region

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the B.C. Peace Region.

Meteorologists say that a low-pressure system will slowly approach Central B.C. today before drifting into the Prairies by Saturday.

Bands of moisture wrapping around the area of low pressure will produce heavy rain beginning later Thursday afternoon, particularly along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains across Williston Lake and the Peace Country.

Widespread rainfall totals of 50 to 70 mm are expected by Friday night with the higher amounts likely near Hudson’s Hope, Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge.

Recreational locations in higher terrain and Highway 97 through the Pine Pass could see total rainfall amounts exceed 70 mm.

Additional rainfall amounts are expected Friday night followed by a clearing trend on Saturday as the weather system departs into the Prairies.

There is some uncertainty regarding rainfall amounts for urban areas over the Plains such as Fort St. John and Dawson Creek. A slight shift in the storm track could shift heavy precipitation north or south of the populated centres.

Thunderstorms will also play a large role in the weather this weekend with locally intense downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

Environment Canada is cautioning that localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

