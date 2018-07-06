RCMP investigating unsolved sexual assault cases after Grand Prairie man’s conviction

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP announced today that they will be continuing their investigation after the conviction of a male in a sexual assault case from 1994.

On March 23rd, a Provincial Court Judge found 60-year-old Grande Prairie resident, Randolph Byron Dunlop guilty of three charges. The charges included Sexual Assault with a Weapon, Break and Enter to Commit an Indictable Offence and Forcible Confinement. Dunlop received an eight-year prison sentence as well as a lifetime weapons prohibition.

In 1994 a Fort St. John woman was sexually assaulted by a complete stranger. The case determined that Dunlop while wearing a mask and holding a firearm, broke into the woman’s home, tied her up and sexually assaulted her. Before entering the building Dunlop cut all phone lines giving the woman no way of calling for help.

After the incident, Dunlop fled the scene but not before leaving his DNA behind. Through his DNA Fort St. John RCMP were able to link him to the crime. Dunlop was arrested at his residence in Grand Prairie in 2014. Dunlop, who lived in Grand Praire, was known to work in Fort St. John in the 1990’s.

While a conviction has occurred for the 1994 case, the Fort St John RCMP are now actively working with police in Alberta to see if Dunlop is associated to other similar unsolved investigations.

In order to further the investigation, the RCMP have released a photo of Dunlop and are asking anyone who may have information about other related incidents that could assist police with their ongoing efforts, to please call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

