RCMP looking for new information in fatal hit and run from 2015

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP continue to investigate a fatal hit and run at the Halfway River First Nation that happened on April of 2015.

Police believe someone has information that will help the RCMP solve this crime. “Every piece of information can help the investigative team, and we encourage you to contact the police,” said Cst Amy Floyd, North District Traffic Services.

On April 5, 2015, at 10:07 p.m., the RCMP responded to a call of a deceased woman on Road 5 of the Halfway River First Nation. At the time, police immediately located evidence that led investigators to believe the woman may have been the victim of a hit and run.

There is still no description of the suspect vehicle, but the RCMP believe some has information that will help them solve this crime.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or have information that will assist the investigators are urged to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250 787-8140. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

