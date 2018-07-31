RCMP on scene after small plane crash occurs east of Grande Prairie

Advertisement

UPDATE – At 2:03 p.m. today the RCMP responded to a plane crash involving a Basic Ultralight plane. Attending EMS pronounced the 43-year-old male pilot, from Saskatchewan, deceased.

There were no other occupants in the plane.

No information will be provided by the RCMP in relation to the cause of the crash. Transportation Safety Board of Canada has carriage of the investigation.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Grande Prairie RCMP were on the scene of a small plane crash that occurred near Range Road 52 at approximately 2:03 p.m.

Advertisement

RCMP along with fire crews and Emergency Medical services confirmed that there was only one person in the plane when it crashed.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was contacted and they will be conducting an investigation into what caused the crash.

Advertisement Advertisement

Update: The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been Contacted and will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash. – RCMP Release #gpab #countyofgp @TSBCanada pic.twitter.com/JZaR64pSgf — William Vavrek (@williamvavrek) July 31, 2018

This is a developing story and we will have more information when it becomes available.

Related Stories