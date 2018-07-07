RCMP remain on scene after house fire on 88a street

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department knocked down a fire early Saturday morning on 88a street.

Police remain on scene and police tape has been put up around the home, which is located in the 10400 block of 88a street. The Fire Department was able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it contained to the room of origin.

The rest of the home was damaged by smoke and water. There were no injuries and the cause of the has not been determined at this time. The investigation into the fire will continue.

