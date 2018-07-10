Registration closes this Friday for 2018 Vikes Summer Camp

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the 2018 Vikes Summer Camp closes this Friday.

The camp is put on by the Fort St. John Soccer Club as well as the University of Victoria Varsity soccer team and aims to offer residents a high-quality instructional soccer camp. Members of the UVIC’s coaching staff, as well as players on the soccer team, will be in attendance.

This camp is for residents born between 1999 and 2010. Residents must have shin pads, soccer socks, and appropriate shorts if they wish to participate. Residents are also advised to bring a hat, water bottle, lunch and sunscreen to combat the anticipated hot weather.

Registration for the camp costs $175, this includes a t-shirt, soccer ball, camp team photo and certificate. Registration fees must be paid by the deadline of July 13th.

The camp will be held at Dr. Kearney Middle School from July 23rd to July 27th and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

To register for the 2018 Vikes Summer Camp click here.

The schedule for the camp is shown below:

