Registration nearing a close for Tour of the Peace Charity Bike Ride

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Tour of the Peace Charity Bike Ride is weeks away from closing registration.

Tour of the Peace is a charity bike ride that aims to raise funds and awareness for children living with type-1 diabetes. The event teams up with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation every year in hopes of one day finding a cure.

The event includes a 150km bike ride as well as a family-friendly barbecue at the end of the race. The bike ride starts at Peace Island Park and follows highway 97 and 29 all the way to Hudson’s Hope. The bike route is shown below: Organizers realized that not everyone can bike 150 kilometres, so they added a 75 km bike race, a 10 km run, and a 5 km walk to this year’s program. In 2016 and 2017 the event had 18 riders and collectively raised $38,000 for the Foundation. To register for the Tour of the Peace Charity Bike Ride click here. The deadline for residents to register is July 23rd.

