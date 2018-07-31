Registration now open for the Burger King “Run for your lives!” Zombie Run

Advertisement

Over the past eight years, this event has been organized as a Zombie Walk, raising non-perishable food items for local food banks and attracting many ghoulish participants.

This year we’ve decided to change it up and turn it into a Zombie Run.

Don’t miss the fun at Kin Park on Saturday, September 15. Registration is only $30 if you sign up before August 10 and there is no charge for kids run that’s FREE to participate in.

To register, visit www.energetictickets.ca and click on the Zombie Run. Registration starts at 10 a.m. July 31.

Participants in the 5k Fun Run will have flags attached to a belt (similar to flag football), and try to navigate Kin Park without being “infected” by the horde of zombies trying to steal their flags. The first 50 runners to finish the race with all flags will receive a “Survivor” medal, and all other finishers will receive an “Infected” medal. There will also be prizes for the best zombie costumes.

Following the main run, there will be a free Zombie Kid’s Dash. The kids will have the opportunity to chase a special guest runner.

On Our Way Home Animal Rescue will be onsite with a BBQ by donation, and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Resource Society.

The Kin Club of Fort St John operates under the motto of “Serving the Community’s Greatest Need”, and is involved in the community in many ways. Their annual events include RocKIN the Peace, Senior’s Supper, and the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Package pickup for runners will be from 4-8pm Friday, September 14th at Supplement King in the Gateway Plaza. Packages will include some helpful hints and tips to avoid a zombie attack, as well as many other useful items.

This event is sponsored by Burger King FSJ, Peace Country Rentals, Moose FM, 101.5 the Bear, Sun FM and of course the organizers the Kin Club of Fort St. John.

