Registration now open for the Burger King “Run for your lives!” Zombie Run

Over the past eight years, this event has been organized as a Zombie Walk, raising non-perishable food items for local food banks and attracting many ghoulish participants.
This year we’ve decided to change it up and turn it into a Zombie Run.
Don’t miss the fun at Kin Park on Saturday, September 15. Registration is only $30 if you sign up before August 10 and there is no charge for kids run that’s FREE to participate in.
To register, visit www.energetictickets.ca and click on the Zombie Run. Registration starts at 10 a.m. July 31.
Participants in the 5k Fun Run will have flags attached to a belt (similar to flag football), and try to navigate Kin Park without being “infected” by the horde of zombies trying to steal their flags. The first 50 runners to finish the race with all flags will receive a “Survivor” medal, and all other finishers will receive an “Infected” medal. There will also be prizes for the best zombie costumes.