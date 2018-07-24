Registration open for Elks Speed Skating Club’s Summer Camp

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration has opened for the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club’s Summer Camp.

The camp aims to teach kids aged six and up the basics as well as advanced techniques in speed skating. Featured at the camp will be time trails as well as races.

Admission for the camp is $260 but if residents pay before July 31st they will only have to pay $220. The Elks realized that some children under the age of nine won’t be able to handle a full day of camp, so they are offering half days for $140 ($110 before July 31st).

Parents must be present during the camp if their children do not know how to tie their own skates and skaters must bring their own lunch. A barbecue will be held at the end of the camp to celebrate the skater’s completion.

The camp runs from August 20th to the 24th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information and how to register, visit fsjspeedskating.com.

